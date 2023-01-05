Meek Mill's phone theft suspect appears in court; says 'I am not guilty'

This happened after the American rapper took to social media to announce that his phone has been stolen whilst he was trying to make his way among the crowd to perform at Afronation.

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!” he wrote in his IG stories. Luckily, the phone was later found by the Ghana Police after they launched an investigation into the case.

"The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist. The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the police said.

However, Nuhu has told the court that he is "not guilty" of the stealing the phone. He has been remanded in custody with his case adjourned to January 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the rapper on December 31 backtracked on his claim that the phone was stolen. He mentioned that it is possible it fell and someone took it, therefore, he doesn't want anyone behind bars because of his phone.