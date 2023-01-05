The 33-year-old scrap dealer, Nuhu Sule, made his first court appearance before an Accra Circuit Court on January 4, 2022, and was charged with stealing. Nuhu was arrested on 30th December for stealing US rapper, Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Meek Mill's phone theft suspect appears in court; says 'I am not guilty'
The Ghana Police service has dragged the suspect behind Meek Mill's missing phone to court.
Recommended articles
This happened after the American rapper took to social media to announce that his phone has been stolen whilst he was trying to make his way among the crowd to perform at Afronation.
“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!” he wrote in his IG stories. Luckily, the phone was later found by the Ghana Police after they launched an investigation into the case.
"The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist. The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the police said.
However, Nuhu has told the court that he is "not guilty" of the stealing the phone. He has been remanded in custody with his case adjourned to January 17, 2023.
Meanwhile, the rapper on December 31 backtracked on his claim that the phone was stolen. He mentioned that it is possible it fell and someone took it, therefore, he doesn't want anyone behind bars because of his phone.
"I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it," he tweeted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh