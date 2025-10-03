Kofi Stainlex joins Boadi Management, unveils new Highlife single ‘Kwaadonto’

Rising Ghanaian highlife sensation Kofi Stainlex has taken a major leap in his music career after officially signing a management deal with Boadi Management Services Limited. The signing and unveiling ceremony took place on 3 October 2025 at the Revolve Plus Head Office, located at Mile 7, Achimota Estate.

The event, attended by a number of music industry figures, marked the beginning of what both parties described as a “promising and long-term partnership.”

According to Kwame Emmanuel, a representative of Boadi Management, the team discovered Stainlex in an unexpected yet inspiring way.

“We had ordered a ride to East Legon when one of our team members heard his song playing in the car. We later found out the driver was the artiste himself — Kofi Stainlex. The rest, as they say, is history,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the label declined to share details of the contract’s duration, management expressed confidence in the collaboration, highlighting that it was built on mutual respect and trust.

“Everything we promised from day one, we’ve delivered. It’s a partnership we intend to nurture for years. We believe he’s happy with the terms, and by God’s grace, this will be a lasting relationship,” a spokesperson added.

As part of the unveiling, Kofi Stainlex premiered his latest single titled ‘Kwaadonto’, a soulful, rhythmic highlife piece exploring heartbreak and resilience. The track, now available on all digital streaming platforms and YouTube, blends traditional highlife melodies with contemporary sounds, creating a nostalgic yet modern feel.

Speaking at the event, Stainlex expressed his excitement and optimism about this new chapter in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the beginning of something great. My sound is a fusion of contemporary and traditional highlife, and with the support of the team, I believe ‘Kwaadonto’ and everything that follows will connect deeply with fans,” he said.