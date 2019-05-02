In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the young man, who identified himself as Apuzo Lele, recounted some of his childhood memories with the famed actor, born, Kwadwo Nkansah. According to Apuzo, they are over 20 children and the actor follows him directly.

In an interview, Apuzo said Lil Win was very funny from his childhood but he was so poor academically and eventually shunned schooling because of that. According to Apuzo, he managed to complete J.S.S and scored aggregate 49 in his B.E.C.E, which means Lil Win would have scored around 80 because he was intelligent than him.

READ ALSO: Pamela Odame turns down Delay's scholarship; says she wants to do business instead

However, life seems to be rosy for the brothers now after Lil Win’s success in the movie industry. Apuzo disclosed that his brother has bought a car for him which he uses for commercial purpose to make some income.

Yet, that is not all the benefit Lil Win’s elder brother is enjoying from his brother’s fame as he also added that he now gets to bang a lot of women because of his relation to the actor.

READ ALSO: Kalybos involved in an accident on his way to Kumasi

“I am happy he became famous because being associated to him as his brother, it gives me pass to bang some girls. Ghanaian girls when they see your brother is Lil Win, it excites them.

“Some will say they want to see him and before you see him, I’ll get something from it. Oh I have banged a lot that I have even lost count” Apuzo Lele said in Twi

Hear more from Apuzo in the video below