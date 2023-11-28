ADVERTISEMENT
Men marry because of food, my husband married me because of light soup - Amy Newman

Selorm Tali

Renowned Gospel artist Amy Newman has revealed that her entry into marriage can be attributed to her exceptional cooking skills.

Amy Newman and husband
Dismissing that some men marry primarily for good food, Mrs. Newman shared that her husband was captivated by her expertise in preparing light soup, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Amy Newman acknowledged her culinary talent, which she discovered at a young age, as a significant factor that led to her early marriage.

Amy Newman
Reflecting on a bygone era, she asserted that, in her prime, the criteria for securing a husband were not complex; men sought women with excellent homemaking skills.

Admitting the influence of food in her own marital journey, she affirmed, "It's true that some men marry because of food. For instance, in my case, my husband married me because of light soup. I was young at that time but I was an excellent cook. In our time, food landed us husbands; it was all about knowing how to cook and serving your man."

Responding to criticisms about Ghanaian jollof lacking flavor, particularly in light of Hilda Baci's remarks, Amy Newman defended the country's signature dish. She confidently stated, "I don't agree our jollof isn't good. My jollof has got no size. I have the skills and ideas that make my food taste really good."

Hear more from her in the video below.

Selorm Tali

