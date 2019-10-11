This isn’t the first time the ace broadcaster has made it publicly known that men harass her online by sending nude pictures to him.

Nana Aba, speaking during an interview on Joy FM about the BBC Africa Eye’s ‘sex for grade’ documentary said, some men go the extra mile to sexually her as well and sometimes, they do it social media.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage shames City FM presenters caught on tape insulting her off air (watch)

“And then there are times when people will send you messages, they'll send you videos; I mean how can you take a picture of me from my page and record yourself wanking over my page and you reach orgasm and you think that if I send this to Nana Aba on WhatsApp, she should feel so good about herself. That is harassment. And I was getting that all the time when I was using my 0244 for WhatsApp, so, I had to change my number and now I change my number every month or every two months. That's very uncomfortable for me but I have to do I” classfmonline quoted her to have said.