Michael Blackson responds to girlfriend's breakup whilst eating banku with okro stew live on IG

Posting a picture of herself with the 'Modasucker Comedian', she wrote: "it has been a great ride.....although I love him to death, he has internal issues that he needs to work on. I am an easy person to deal with but I will not be lied to".

Michael Blackson with Rada Pulse Ghana

Rada who is a real estate agent and doubles as a vixen cum model added that "I will always love and support him with all my heart......it’s time for me to move on and love him from afar. Enjoy the Gold Coast....my side beeches and I are moving on #takecare".

However, the 'Coming To America 2' actor has not responded directly to his girlfriend's breakup message. Hours after Miss Rada's post, he went on Instagram Live to eat banku with okro stew.

During the live session, he had a chit chat with a friend who asked him about the break and he said "we don't follow each other, what's on her page?" after told about Rada's post and asked what is going on, he said, "nobody cares".

Pushed in the conversation to speak about the breakup and the fact that Rada has some good a*s that he might be missing, he said "don't worry, Rada will be back if she don't come, I just got to move on". Watch the video below.

The pair who has been dating for two years as they marked their second anniversary in March, visited Ghana together in January and things between them looked so perfect as they enjoyed their holidays together and served us couple goals.

Recently on the 'VH1 Couples Retreat' show, Michael and Rada disclosed that they were in an open relationship. "We were sleeping buddies for a year and it got more serious about a year ago," Rada said on the show after Mike said they've been dating two years.