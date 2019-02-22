Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, in relation to Michael Jackson’s death. The Grenadian former cardiologist who served half of his four-year prison sentence in conversation with Daily Mail has detailed his relationship to Jackson.

According to him, they're so close that he wore condoms for him every night to stop him from bed wetting.

Murray said: “You want to know how close Michael and I were? I held his penis every night. I had to put a condom catheter on him because Michael dripped urine. He had a loss of sensation and was incontinent. Michael didn’t know how to put a condom on, so I had to do it for him”.

He added that the “Beat It” singer has resulted in other medical means to help him urinate more easily, but still suffered with incontinence.

“He wore dark trousers all the time because after he went to the toilet he would drip for hours,” Murray said.

Speaking about Michael Jackson’s drug abuse lifestyle, he said “Jackson was a “drug addict” who called Propofol his “milk” and would beg me to inject him so he could sleep”.