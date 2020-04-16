Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Freedom Jacob Ceasar (formerly known as Nana Kwame Bediako) has detailed how he spends his day.

Popularly known as Cheddar, Jacob Ceasar is a well-known entrepreneur, philanthropist and estate developer who owns a fleet of luxurious cars and mansions across the world.

According to him, he spends his day as a millionaire with a number of businesses and as a family man.

He opened up on how he goes about his normal day during an interview on GHOne TV.

On a normal day, Cheddar said the first thing he does when he wakes up in the morning is to hit the gym.

After that leaves for work where he manages about five companies under one group and comes back home around 7 pm to spend time with his family.

He also revealed that his source of wealth is genuine.

Watch the full interview below.