Minalyn Touch trashes reports of getting pregnant again for Zion Felix in breakup letter

The announcement comes as a response to rumours that she has gotten pregnant again for Zion Felix.

Zion Felix and Mina baby bump Pulse Ghana

Trashing the report, she said "first and foremost, the rumors being speculated that I have taken seed and/or given birth to a baby boy with Zion being the father are absolutely false. There's no iota of truth in those speculations. I am not pregnant neither have I given birth to a baby boy".

In the long essay about her breakup with Zion, she added that "let me hasten to add that I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion “Gold they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it.”

Accusing the Ghanaian blogger of cheating on her by impregnating whilst there were together, she said "if another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen".

"This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated. You will all bear me out that it is unfair for someone's uncontrollable actions to be my headache or someone else. Posterity will judge us all. I wish him and whoever is involved well," she emphasised in the post below which has gathered over 1200 comments in less than 24 hours.