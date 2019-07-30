The explicit sounds came from the bed of one of the popular lovers in this season’s show, Khafi and Gedoni, who have been nicknamed Khadoni.

The British-Nigerian police officer, met Gedoni, a Nigerian model cum fashion designer in the house and within some few weeks of their stay in the house, love has found a place between them.

The couple was also recently caught in hot sexual action, some few days ago and this was confirmed by Gedoni, who disclosed to his friends in the Big Brother House, that Khafi loves such acts.

In the latest sexual affair between Khafi and Gedoni, which has gone viral, the latter was heard moaning but it's unclear if the lovers were having an intercourse or not as some other viewers opined that they were only making out.

Watch the video below, with some reactions online and share your thoughts with us.