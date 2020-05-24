30-year-old celebrity model, Moesha Boduong seems unfazed by these as her latest Instagram post showed her having the time of her life at a 'coded' location, flaunting her heavily endowed backside to her followers and the digital world.

Having been 'quiet' for a while, since her 30th birthday in March this year, Moesha hardly made the headlines of the various news outlets, with some rumours circulating that her silence might be attributed to the fact that she might have contracted the coronavirus.

However, the latest post by the celebrity model on Instagram is a clear proof that she has a clean bill of health.

A video which was reportedly recorded around 10pm at the Kempinski hotel in Accra, showed Moesha catwalking into and out of the hotel's swimming pool in a salacious swimsuit while she intermittently paused to pose for classic camera shots.

It can be recalled that following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo called for the shutdown of, among others, hotels and restaurants in order to curb the widespread of the pandemic.

It still remains uncertain if this video was recorded prior to or after the coronavirus outbreak, but what is obvious is the fact that the queen of controversy is back.

Watch the video below: