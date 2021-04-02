RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mona Gucci resigns from Kantanka TV to "continue her education"

Berlinda Entsie

Television show host, Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci has resigned from Kantanka TV as the ‘The Link Up’ show.

In a social media post, she is resigning to continue her education.

"……..when am done with school I won’t hesitate to come back to my family (Kantanka)… until then I have officially resigned from Kantanka," the statement said.

Mona has hence thanked her loved ones and fans for the support she had while hosting her show.

I humbly bow out of KantankaTv as the hottest host for linkup celebrity show.

First of all, I was in Ghana for a short holiday when Kantanka approached me to host the linkup show. TV and radio are my God-given passion so I agreed to while away time. I made Kantanka one of the most-watched TV stations in Ghana …from viewership to followers I made it happen…but as the Bible says there’s time for everything.

I thank Kantanka tv for the love and support to make the linkup show one of the best in Ghana…the family at Kantanka TV is amazing I won’t forget them in a hurry… such love…thank u to everyone who supports n love AdwoaBroniPapabi MonaGucci.

When am done with school I won’t hesitate to come back to my family (Kantanka)… until then I HAVE OFFICIALLY RESIGNED FROM KANTANKA TV @kwadwosafo_jnr my boss you are one in a million God bless your kind heart.

