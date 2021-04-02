Mona Gucci resigns from Kantanka TV to "continue her education"

I humbly bow out of KantankaTv as the hottest host for linkup celebrity show.

First of all, I was in Ghana for a short holiday when Kantanka approached me to host the linkup show. TV and radio are my God-given passion so I agreed to while away time. I made Kantanka one of the most-watched TV stations in Ghana …from viewership to followers I made it happen…but as the Bible says there’s time for everything.

I thank Kantanka tv for the love and support to make the linkup show one of the best in Ghana…the family at Kantanka TV is amazing I won’t forget them in a hurry… such love…thank u to everyone who supports n love AdwoaBroniPapabi MonaGucci.