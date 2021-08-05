RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Mona mobl3' - KiDi tells critics who compare him to Kuami Eugene

Selorm Tali

For those who continue to compare the Golden Boy to the Rockstar, KiDi has a message for you.

Kuami Eugene and KiDi
Kuami Eugene and KiDi

KiDi and Kuami Eugene are both signed on to Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment record label.

However, the two acts have been throwing brotherly jabs at each other to tease themselves but according to KiDi, some fans have been taking it seriously to assume there's a growing hostility between them.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene
KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene

Speaking to Y102.5FM’s, the 'Touch It' singer explained that his squabble with Kuami Eugene is sometimes for showbiz. “A lot of people over worry their heads over what Kuami Eugene and KiDi say or do," he said.

He continued that "today, they will be pitching us against each other saying who is better and who is not. Mona Mobl3 because if you followed us from the time we started, you will know we have been fooling around. It is actually healthy teasing. It is the fans that take it personal".

It's recalled that earlier this year, KiDi during an interview said 'sometimes Kuami Eugene speaks to him anyhow, and as such Ghanaians should pardon him when they find some of his utterances out of place'.

Weeks later, Kuami Eugene responded KiDi's comment sarcastically saying that 'KiDi has over the year tried to portray to the world that he is the good one among them and urged him to continue to be the good one while he does the good work of producing bangers'.

