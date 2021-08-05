'Mona mobl3' - KiDi tells critics who compare him to Kuami Eugene

However, the two acts have been throwing brotherly jabs at each other to tease themselves but according to KiDi, some fans have been taking it seriously to assume there's a growing hostility between them.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Y102.5FM’s, the 'Touch It' singer explained that his squabble with Kuami Eugene is sometimes for showbiz. “A lot of people over worry their heads over what Kuami Eugene and KiDi say or do," he said.

He continued that "today, they will be pitching us against each other saying who is better and who is not. Mona Mobl3 because if you followed us from the time we started, you will know we have been fooling around. It is actually healthy teasing. It is the fans that take it personal".

It's recalled that earlier this year, KiDi during an interview said 'sometimes Kuami Eugene speaks to him anyhow, and as such Ghanaians should pardon him when they find some of his utterances out of place'.