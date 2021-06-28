RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am not a demon, most gospel singers are hypocrites - KiDi slams Christian critics (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

KiDi has slammed the overzealous Gospel music critics who are painting him to look black.

KiDi Music

According to the 'Golden Boy' singer, ever since he lost against Diana Hamilton on winning the VGMAs Artiste of Year, some Christians have been coming to his head with comments like "how dare you go against God?".

The 'Send Me Nudes' singer was speaking on Hitz FM about the just ended VGMAs which saw him going home with four awards but missing the biggest award to Diana Hamilton the "Adom" singer.

Diana Hamilton wins VGMA22 Artiste of the Year
"You think you can come and beat 'Adom' with 'Say Cheese' and I am like, am I devil, am I demon?" he quizzed and emphasized that " e b work I dey work, I no kill person, we are people happy through our music".

"I keep saying this all the time that most of the Gospel musicians are the most hypocrites. Yes, you are a Christian but it doesn't make you more righteous than me, the fact that I am doing 'Say Cheese and 'Enjoyment' doesn't make me less righteous," he continued.

According to KiDi, when even the supposed Christians go for weddings, they the Gospel songs and when they finish they play secular tracks like 'Say Cheese' Enjoyment' among others "but today you want to put me on the chopping board and paint me as the demon".

"It is not right, it is not fair, we do music to bring happiness to people whether Gospel or Hip Life, Afrobeat, we share love through our music so I am not Satan," he said in Twi. Hear more from him in the video below.

Selorm Tali

