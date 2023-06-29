Motivated by Sarkodie; Iyanya hints on music to share his side of Yvonne Nelson's story

Nelson revealed the painful experiences she endured during her time with Iyanya, including his unfaithfulness, which was made all the more painful by the fact that he had gotten a tattoo of her initials on his wrist.

Initially, Iyanya seemed surprised by the allegations and promised to address them. In a social media post, he expressed his astonishment at Yvonne's claims and stated that he would share his side of the story. However, despite his promise, Iyanya remained silent on the matter, leaving fans and the media speculating about his response.

It wasn't until Sarkodie released his controversial track, "Try me," that Iyanya finally found his voice and decided to break his silence. The song faced criticism from certain quarters for its derogatory and chauvinistic jabs against Yvonne Nelson.

Feeling compelled to address the situation, Iyanya took to Twitter to tease his upcoming statement. In a cryptic tweet, he hinted at the impending release of his side of the story, acknowledging that he might face accusations of divulging intimate details or engaging in slut-shaming. Nevertheless, he asserted that the time had come for him to speak up.