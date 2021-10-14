Mr Beautiful bemoans T.T for squandering heavy donation from Badu Kobi (WATCH)

"T.T's issues doesn't attract my pity, no I do not pity him. When T.T came to Prophet Badu Kofi, I led him to the prophet, apart from the giving him money, the whole church also did fundraising for him," Mr Beautiful said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay.

He continued that "he later came to tell us that he's got a plot at Dodowa and he wanted to develop it and stay there and Prophet Badu Kobi gave him money for it about three years ago now and we didn't see him again".

In the video below, he added that "the last time we saw him on TV begging for money with Vice President helping".