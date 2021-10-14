RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Beautiful bemoans T.T for squandering heavy donation from Badu Kobi (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Mr Beautiful has bemoaned Psalm Adjetefio for showing to beg for funds after Prophet Badu Kobi gifted heavy cash.

Badu Kobi, Psalm Adjetefio and Mr Beautiful
Badu Kobi, Psalm Adjetefio and Mr Beautiful

According to the Kumawood actor, he does not pity Psalm Adjetefio because he has once led him to get financial help from Prophet Badu Kobi. Mr Beautiful says he was therefore shocked to see T.T in the news begging for help again.

Recommended articles

"T.T's issues doesn't attract my pity, no I do not pity him. When T.T came to Prophet Badu Kofi, I led him to the prophet, apart from the giving him money, the whole church also did fundraising for him," Mr Beautiful said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay.

He continued that "he later came to tell us that he's got a plot at Dodowa and he wanted to develop it and stay there and Prophet Badu Kobi gave him money for it about three years ago now and we didn't see him again".

In the video below, he added that "the last time we saw him on TV begging for money with Vice President helping".

Mr Beautiful refused to state how much the veteran actor got from the man of God and his church but emphasized that the money was enough to build two-bedroom self contain.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

Tiwa Savage

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

Angel Maxine with her Mother

‘Yaw Tog wants to go to nursing training’ - Black Sherif

Yaw Tog and Black Sherif