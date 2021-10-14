According to the Kumawood actor, he does not pity Psalm Adjetefio because he has once led him to get financial help from Prophet Badu Kobi. Mr Beautiful says he was therefore shocked to see T.T in the news begging for help again.
Mr Beautiful bemoans T.T for squandering heavy donation from Badu Kobi (WATCH)
Mr Beautiful has bemoaned Psalm Adjetefio for showing to beg for funds after Prophet Badu Kobi gifted heavy cash.
"T.T's issues doesn't attract my pity, no I do not pity him. When T.T came to Prophet Badu Kofi, I led him to the prophet, apart from the giving him money, the whole church also did fundraising for him," Mr Beautiful said in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay.
He continued that "he later came to tell us that he's got a plot at Dodowa and he wanted to develop it and stay there and Prophet Badu Kobi gave him money for it about three years ago now and we didn't see him again".
In the video below, he added that "the last time we saw him on TV begging for money with Vice President helping".
Mr Beautiful refused to state how much the veteran actor got from the man of God and his church but emphasized that the money was enough to build two-bedroom self contain.
