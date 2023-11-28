ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Being younger is not a flex - Mr Drew hits back at Kuami Eugene over bullying comments

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has responded to comments made by his colleague Kuami Eugene regarding the copyright claim of Mr. Drew’s song “Case.”

Kwami Eugene and Mr Drew
Kwami Eugene and Mr Drew

Recall that as far back as September, Kuami Eugene had made claims that he had written the song “Case” for Mr. Drew but had not received any royalties or acknowledgment for it. This issue, according to Kuami Eugene prompted him to seek legal counsel to claim his royalties.

Recommended articles

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the recent episode of the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Kuami Eugene explained his motivations for going after Mr Drew the legal way despite approaching other artistes without the use of lawyers.

According to him, he is older than Mr. Drew, therefore he can “bully” Mr. Drew whereas he has to be respectful to the other artistes who are older than he is.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Drew
Mr Drew Mr Drew Pulse Ghana

“They came before me, Mr. Drew might be older than me but I came before him, so I can bully him,” he said.

In a reaction to the comments, Mr Drew took to his X (Formerly Twitter) handle on November 28 to blast Kuami Eugene, labelling him as a “liar”. He questioned if being younger than someone was something to brag about.

“Aside from the fact that he’s a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy,” Mr. Drew posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the back-and-forth between the two musicians continues, observers hope for a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs 3

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs