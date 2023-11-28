Being younger is not a flex - Mr Drew hits back at Kuami Eugene over bullying comments

Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the recent episode of the Day Show with Berla Mundi on TV3, Kuami Eugene explained his motivations for going after Mr Drew the legal way despite approaching other artistes without the use of lawyers.

According to him, he is older than Mr. Drew, therefore he can “bully” Mr. Drew whereas he has to be respectful to the other artistes who are older than he is.

“They came before me, Mr. Drew might be older than me but I came before him, so I can bully him,” he said.

In a reaction to the comments, Mr Drew took to his X (Formerly Twitter) handle on November 28 to blast Kuami Eugene, labelling him as a “liar”. He questioned if being younger than someone was something to brag about.

“Aside from the fact that he’s a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy,” Mr. Drew posted.

