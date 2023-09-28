Mr. Drew drops hilarious subtle reaction to Kuami Eugene’s claim of writing 80% of 'Case’

In the interview, Kuami Eugene disclosed, “Mr. Drew’s song, ‘Case,’ I wrote the hook and some part of the second verse. I wrote like 80 percent of that song. In fact, before he came to record the song, that hook and everything was already done. He heard it and sang it back. So, I do writing for other artists as well.”

Pulse Ghana

He further elaborated, “It’s quite unfortunate that this is the platform I have to use to send a message to Mr. Drew, urging him to do what he needs to do because the song is doing exceptionally well. That hook is undeniably great. Even if I had performed it solo, it would have still become a hit song because I composed it with the same energy and passion as ‘Wish Me Well.’ He’s like a brother to me, and I believe we should strive to acknowledge and respect each other’s contributions within the industry so we can all progress individually.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Drew Pulse Ghana

Kuami Eugene also expressed disappointment in the communication surrounding the song’s release. He recounted, “All I heard from him was something like, ‘Bro, the song, should we drop it?’ This happened while I was in America, and due to the time difference, I was asleep. When I woke up, he hadn’t informed my manager or anyone else. Later, the second person present during the song’s recording texted me to inform me that Drew had released the song. I texted Drew to inquire, and he left my message unread.“

However, Mr Drew dropped some sort of subtle and equally hilarious response to Kuami Eugene.

Mr. Drew posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying, “Come again,“ a post that many have suggested and interpreted in many ways.