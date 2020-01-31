Temi, who is twenty-three years of age, is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. The model cum style enthusiast announced her relationship with the Nigerian singer a few years ago and they have now reached a milestone of three years of being together.

Celebrating their anniversary, Temi shared a loved up photo with the “Kpalanga” singer and captioned it “3 years happy anniversary @mreazi” on Twitter and her boyfriend replied, “Temiloluwa my Queen!”.

The pair’s flirtatious comments on social media to mark their anniversary caught attention online with their friends and followers who couldn’t hesitate to show their admiration for the young couple. See what some of them are saying in the tweets below.

Watch how the couple wished each other a happy anniversary in the video below.