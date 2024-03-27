ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The least I spend every day is GHC8,000 - Mr Logic reveals: 'My expenditure is serious'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, widely known as Mr. Logic, has disclosed that his daily expenses amount to an average of GH₵8,000.

Mr Logic
Mr Logic

As an artiste manager and songwriter deeply involved in the entertainment industry, Mr. Logic attributes this substantial expenditure to his role as a businessperson.

Recommended articles

“Honestly, my daily expenditure is serious, in a day I can spend... it may be small for someone but at my level I spend at least GH₵8,000,” he said.

Mr Logic
Mr Logic Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Zion Felix, he emphasized the consistency of his daily spending habits, which he believes reflect the demands of his profession and his active involvement in the entertainment sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Logic elaborated that a significant portion of his daily expenses, approximately a thousand cedis, is allocated solely to fuel, in addition to other regular expenditures.

Mr Logic
Mr Logic Pulse Ghana

Despite his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Logic criticized those who blame the government for high fuel prices, labeling such behavior as indicative of ignorance. During an appearance on Hitz FM, he asserted that individuals who overlook the broader economic dynamics and fail to engage in informed research are, in essence, demonstrating illiteracy.

Drawing comparisons with European fuel prices, he highlighted differences in societal structures, such as Europe's double-shift system, and underscored the need for Africa to reevaluate its single-spine system, which he perceives as a significant hindrance to economic progress.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Martha Ankomah and Lilwin

I’m ready to apologize to Martha Ankomah - Lil Win throws in the towel amid suit

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer Fameye

Fameye teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking on ‘Sober (Soo Bad)’

Rachel Edwards believes that asking your wife for a DNA test should be a criminal offence [Instagram/racheledwardsofficial]

Asking for a DNA test should be an offence - 'BBNaija' star Rachel Edwards