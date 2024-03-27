The least I spend every day is GHC8,000 - Mr Logic reveals: 'My expenditure is serious'

“Honestly, my daily expenditure is serious, in a day I can spend... it may be small for someone but at my level I spend at least GH₵8,000,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Zion Felix, he emphasized the consistency of his daily spending habits, which he believes reflect the demands of his profession and his active involvement in the entertainment sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Logic elaborated that a significant portion of his daily expenses, approximately a thousand cedis, is allocated solely to fuel, in addition to other regular expenditures.

Pulse Ghana

Despite his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Logic criticized those who blame the government for high fuel prices, labeling such behavior as indicative of ignorance. During an appearance on Hitz FM, he asserted that individuals who overlook the broader economic dynamics and fail to engage in informed research are, in essence, demonstrating illiteracy.