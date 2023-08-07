Ewes should be proud of ‘juju’ tag, it makes them powerful - Mr. Logic

However, Mr. Logic urged Ewes not to shy away from this cultural identity but rather embrace it with pride. He emphasized that possessing charm and traditional knowledge should be seen as a source of power and strength, not something to be ashamed of.

“Ewes shouldn’t be shy to admit that they possess charm. What is wrong with that? It is what makes them powerful. They have to be proud to be a Voltarian. What will make me marry a Voltarian is the fact that she might have juju. I’ll be proud of it because they’ll say she is powerful. You should be proud of yourselves because you come from a powerful traditional background. We are flesh and blood and what happens in flesh and blood doesn’t even move Jesus".

During the discussion, the topic of Bishop Charles Agyinasare's encounter with the Nogokpo shrine was also brought up. Mr. Logic pointed out that such deities typically conduct thorough research before passing judgment. He highlighted that in Bishop Agyinasare's case, it was likely that he had not wronged the deity, which resulted in him being set free.

“Such deities usually conduct research when you bring issues before him. They don’t just go ahead and issue judgment. He hasn’t wronged the diety that’s why he has been set free. He should attempt doing wrong. For instance, he should try and sleep with someone’s wife and see,” he established.