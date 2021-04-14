RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Must she be jailed whilst NAM 1 is free? Social media divided over Akuapem Poloo conviction

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Akuapem Poloo has been convicted over her nude photo with her son after she pleaded guilty to charges levelled against her and that has divided the internet.

Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo,

Pulse Ghana

Earlier today, an Accra Circuit court convicted the Ghanaian but remanded her in police custody and postponed her sentencing because as a requirement by law, the court must be sure of her state as a woman.

Recommended articles

Hence, an order for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant before her sentencing. Poloo is likely to be handed a jail time of not more than 3 years, community service or fine based on the presiding Judge's discretion.

However, her conviction and awaiting sentencing expected to be delivered on Friday, 16th April 2021, has sparked debate on social media. Others argue that the court has been unfair to Poloo whilst others believe her conviction is in order with the law.

A Twitter user, @gyaigyimii, wrote "MPs dey fire warning shots for crowd inside some too dey snatch ballot papers for parliament house but ibi Akuapem Poloo in case u want take show saw laws dey this country".

"There are politicians that have embezzled BILLIONS of dollars in state funds still walking free and Akuapem Poloo posting her nudes is where y’all draw the line? Fuck you guys for real." @amaarae tweeted.

Akuapem Poloo and her son
Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

"If u want Ghana to be like an aburokyire that Twene Jonas is always saying, then you shouldn't say this. The law doesn't care about being a single mother. Small mistake then children are being taken from their parents to the social services" @NanaKwart replied @gyaigyimii who also said "But jokes aside Akuapem Poloo should not be sent to jail. Maybe a hefty fine will do. She is a single mother. It won't be fair to let the boy be without his mother".

See more tweets below as tweeps debate on the Poloo conviction.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]