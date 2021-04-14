Must she be jailed whilst NAM 1 is free? Social media divided over Akuapem Poloo conviction

A Twitter user, @gyaigyimii, wrote "MPs dey fire warning shots for crowd inside some too dey snatch ballot papers for parliament house but ibi Akuapem Poloo in case u want take show saw laws dey this country".
"There are politicians that have embezzled BILLIONS of dollars in state funds still walking free and Akuapem Poloo posting her nudes is where y’all draw the line? Fuck you guys for real." @amaarae tweeted.
"If u want Ghana to be like an aburokyire that Twene Jonas is always saying, then you shouldn't say this. The law doesn't care about being a single mother. Small mistake then children are being taken from their parents to the social services" @NanaKwart replied @gyaigyimii who also said "But jokes aside Akuapem Poloo should not be sent to jail. Maybe a hefty fine will do. She is a single mother. It won't be fair to let the boy be without his mother".
See more tweets below as tweeps debate on the Poloo conviction.