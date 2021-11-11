According to the musician, his action was triggered by an officer who he says was disrespectful to him.

“I saw people taking out their phones, and nobody was talking to them, so I felt ‘let me just take my phone because Fred Amugi (actor) has been one of my greatest actors that I really want to do a movie with. So when he was talking, I felt what he was saying was so important to me that I had to keep it for myself," he said.

In a conversation with a JoyNews reporter, he continued that “I took a video, and one of the police officers came and was like ‘phones are not allowed, but you know people were taking pictures before I came, so I felt like it was a bit rude”.

Shatta Wale also revealed that an unrelated issue already got him in a furious mood before he arrived at the meeting.