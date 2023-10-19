My fashion choices have been misunderstood; it's my way of being different - Efia Odo

She added that as time passed, people had grown to understand her better, embracing her personality.

She stated, “My way of being is different. So I'm usually misunderstood by people. But … I’ve found a lot of people who have come to love me for who I am.”

The discussion shifted to a peculiar incident when Efia Odo attended church in a modest outfit and received 5,000 Ghanaian cedis from a stranger. She expressed amusement at the incident, questioning the appropriateness of dressing differently for church. She averred that one's attire should align with the context and purpose of an event.

Recalling her time working at Kwese TV, she wondered why she didn't receive money for her decency back then.

“It depends on where I'm going. The outfit fits the purpose and location. I used to work at Kwese TV. Yeah, I was very decent. I dress decent when I need to be decent, and I look like a bear when I got to be a bear.

“It's my normal, and my normal can be extreme for you, and your normal could be extreme for me. So that's just how it is. And I'm not going to be uncomfortable to make somebody else comfortable. If you're uncomfortable around me, then I'm sorry; you've got to move," she said.

