‘My father lives a modest life despite being a billionaire’ - Davido

He never got to know that his father was a rich man until he turned 13 because his father lived a normal life and was always building something.

According to him, his father drove a Honda Accord, and his mother drove a Toyota even though they had money to buy any expensive car of their choice.

Davido says he only got to realise that he belonged to a rich family when they moved into their new home.

“Even till date, he is still so humble with the way he spends and goes about his business. The way he handles his business is still amazing to me," he said on Instagram.

I remember growing up till I was like 11, I wasn’t close to my dad because it was all about work work work. I remember him coming home late every day. I didn’t know what he was doing. I didn’t know we were rich till probably I was like 13 because he lived so normal.

He has a Civic Honda Accord and a driver, my mom had a Toyota or something, and I didn’t know until we moved to the new house. So we get to the new house, I will never forget and I’m like oh really," Davido revealed.