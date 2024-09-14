My father tried to mould me into society’s idea of a man - Charlie Dior

In the excerpt of the episode, Charlie Dior recounted his father’s efforts to shape his posture and demeanour.

“My dad, growing up, would be like, ‘Don’t stand like this. Stand like that,’” Dior recalled.

He emphasised that these corrections from his father were not out of a lack of love but rather a deep concern for his future.

“It wasn’t because he doesn’t love me, but he was trying to make life easier for me. Because he knows that life will not be easy for somebody like me.”

Dior explained that his father’s guidance was an attempt to help him conform to societal expectations of what masculinity is.

“He was trying to make me fit what society deems a man should look like,” he added.

Charlie Dior is known for his critiques of celebrity fashion choices, not only highlighting the best-dressed but also calling out fashion faux pas.

Dior’s love for make-up and both male and female attire

Charlie is also known for rocking both male and female outfits, and make-up. According to him, he feels comfortable in all of them.