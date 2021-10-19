My life is in danger and I’m on the run till this country shows me there are laws – Shatta Wale

In a post on social media, the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker disclosed that he is on the run from the police and will return only if he is assured of his safety.

“This is not the first time I have had these threats in this country am now I am going these emotional trauma alone. My dad has even defended me on radio on this same issue .why ? Why ? Ghana ? Why ? Yes ,my life is in Danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS..”, he wrote.

Nana Dope, claimed that his boss has been shot today in Accra by an unknown gunman whilst he was driving.

"SMH!! THEY COULD DO THIS IN THIS RAIN??? SMFH 'If not the fact that he was driving prepared, it would have been too bloody!! Fuck this!! My niqqa too strong to give up!! You strong my g, i dont even know what to even say!! The typing make o s difficult" he said.

A few weeks ago, a popular Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, aka Jesus Ahoufe, has predicted that dancehall musician, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr would be shot.

He dished out this doom prophecy during an interview on Accra FM on Tuesday, September 28.