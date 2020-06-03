According to him, his reluctance to break away from his obsession with big buttocks is what has led to his marriage failures.

Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, said this in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Actor and comedian, Funny Face

He added that he should have gone in for women who understand him and are ready to help him achieve his dreams, rather than making his picks based on their big buttocks.

“There is nothing spiritual about my [marriage] problem, there’s nothing spiritual about this. I’m just foolish,” Funny Face said.

“If you keep going for people with big buttocks and you keep facing the same problem, change your tactics. Go in for people who will believe in your dreams and will understand you.”

The comic actor and his first wife Nana Adjoa parted ways in 2016, having been married for a couple of years.

Funny Face then moved on to engage another woman and, despite keeping the relationship away from the media and public, it also ended on the rocks following the birth of their twins.

The “Kasoa tro tro” actor has, however, taken full responsibility for the collapse of both marriages.

Watch the video below: