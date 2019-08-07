Nana Adwoa Awindor was known for her popular TV Show, Greetings From Abroad, and now she is now popularly referred to as Efya’s mother, ever since her daughter shot to fame with her music career.

The veteran TV personality, now a Development Queen mother of Afigya-Kwabre district in the Ashanti Region Queen Mother, is marking her birthday today and her daughter has penned a sweet message to her.

Efya wrote: “So much can be said about this woman Right here. She has been the reason for everything in my life, she has been the best mom, she has been the best best friend, she has been the best big sister, she has been the best advisor, she has been the best counselor, she has been the best at everything. Sometimes I wonder how I got so lucky to have a mother like you Nana...you amaze me every day when you build everybody who comes into your life to become their best self, you help so many people not just your family and your friends but with your NGOs with your foundations and charities you amaze me I always said I wanted to be like my mom and gradually we are getting there ...I love you so much Nana you are my everything and I love it. I love it that I have you on my side I love it. I love her no matter what happens in this world there is one person who will love me unconditionally in all ways... Always ..no matter what you always have been and I will always love you thank you so much Mum happy birthday .. GOD BLESS YOU MY QUEEN AND KEEP U SAFE FOR ME ..”

See her post below.