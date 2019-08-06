The venue for Kylie’s birthday celebration alone is set on water, as a Yacht worth $250m, has been reportedly rented by the makeup mogul and TV reality star.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

A report by TMZ mentioned that renting the luxury ship known as Tranquility costs $1.2 million per week, however, Miss Jenner has secured it for her birthday.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels with her billionaire husband are vacationing in Ghana

The yacht has space for 22 guests and a beauty salon, theatre, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.

Some few months ago, Forbes named the mother of one, as a new record-breaking billionaire out of her Kylie cosmetic business.

This means this is going to be her first birthday as a billionaire, therefore, expenses for this Yacht celebration will just be like a chicken-change thing for Travis Scott’s baby momma.

See photos of the Yacht below.