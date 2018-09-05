Pulse.com.gh logo
My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene


Kuami Eugene My mum told me not to attack ladies - Singer

play

Award winning artiste, Kuami Eugene has revealed one of the advice given to him by his mother.

According to the 'Confusion' hitmaker, his mother never spent time talking to him about women but he remembers she ones told him not to attack women.

The 21-year-old singer disclosed this when he appeared in an interview on Joy Prime.

My mother thinks she has thought me a lot, to know my way around ladies. All she ever told me about a girl is not to attack ladies”, he said

He added that even though his background was very poor and was expelled from high school, his mother never gave up his aim to become a singer.

When I was 16 thereabout, my mother couldn’t even buy me a computer, I remember when I was in school, I used to borrow laptops to learn to produce. I have the software on a pen drive, he stated,

"When I come to your house and you have a computer, real quick I install it and start playing something. When I was 17, my mum bought me a system unit but couldn’t afford the monitor”, he continued.

Watch the video below.

