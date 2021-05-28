My relationship with Giovani was just a fling, I didn’t know he was married – Abena Korkor

She noted that dating the broadcaster isn't a trophy for her and besides she didn't "even know he was a married man."

Abena Korkor said this when she appeared on the famed Delay show.

Opening up on her disappointment when Giovani said he had done nothing with her on the same Delay show, she described what they both had as a fling and so, she expected him (Giovani) to avoid answering the question.

“Seriously, I didn't expect him to bring it up......., so he could have actually excused himself. This is a prerecorded show, so, he could have asked for a deletion. So I don't know his intention by lying. "

“What I had with him is nothing to write about. It's not something I am so proud of ... like it's a trophy for me, no!"

She emphasised that they both weren't dating, hence what they had was only a fling.