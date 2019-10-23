Etty who starred in YOLO had a short explicit film of hers which landed on a porn website, raising concerns that she works for the adult film industry.

Explaining how come the video showed up on the porn site, the University of Ghana Business Administration student told Zion Felix that it was only a film she shot and has no idea of who uploaded the video to the site.

Etty detailed that she wasn’t even naked during the making of the movie. Adding that it surprised her that people mistook the film as porn. A move she said she will credit to good acting skills for making a make-believe act look so real.

Hear more from her in the video below.