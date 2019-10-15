The “16 Years” hitmaker has tagged herself a ‘goddess’ for some time now even though many showbiz lovers and zealous Christians don’t approve of it.

But the singer believe it’s time she breaks down the title which has caused a lot of confusion on and off social media.

Mzbel, who has constantly insisted she doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 15, to break down the title, saying ‘a goddess is a woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all levels’.

According to her, a goddess ‘focuses on personal growth and self-awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with peace, respect, love, joy and fun’.

She said a woman who understands she has unlimited capacity and inspired to do more qualifies to be a goddess.

She wrote: “What is a Goddess? A Goddess is woman who is in the process of learning to know, accept and love herself on all levels, Mind Body and Spirit. A woman who because, she focuses on personal growth and self-awareness, experiences a life, increasingly filled with Peace, Respect, Love, Joy and Fun. A woman that understand that she has unlimited capacity to make her life anything she wants. A woman who is inspired to give to those around her because of her sense of gratitude and abundance. I AM A GODDESS! Be a Goddess”.

Do you agree with her?