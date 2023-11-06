Mzbel runs to spiritualists for her son's protection following recent attacks [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid ongoing criticism and attacks from Ghanaians, Mzbel, a Ghanaian veteran musician and entrepreneur, has decided to seek spiritual protection for her son, Okomfo Black.

Mzbel and Son

Mzbel, who has been open about her Traditionalist beliefs, reached out to spiritual practitioners for prayers to safeguard her son.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, spiritualists were seen conducting prayers for Mzbel and her son.

She wrote; "At this point I don't know what to say... the attacks is gone beyond Social Media now, I needed this... Thank u Nana Okuoba, I'm speechless."

These prayers were aimed at addressing the attacks they faced from Christians who criticized Okomfo Black for expressing his disbelief in God.

Both Mzbel and her son have been under public scrutiny following an interview that has now gone viral on social media. In the said interview, Adepa had stated that he doesn’t believe human beings were created by God, but instead, were given birth to by their fellow humans.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

According to him, he only recognises the fact that his mother (Mzbel) brought him into the world, and not any supernatural human being creating him.

In response to the accusations, Mzbel defended her son by explaining that she doesn't impose her beliefs on anyone.

