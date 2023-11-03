My son learned most of the things online, I didn’t pollute him – Mzbel

According to the mother of two, her -year-old son Okomfo Black has resorted to the internet to learn about so many things.

In a recent interview on Peace Fm, Mzbel disclosed that her son exposes himself to things online and she has no idea about his activities.

“He learns most of the things online because when he asks me about certain things I don’t have answers.

“So I tell him to forget because he is a child and there is no need for him to know about those things. He will then go online to search for them. I didn’t even know he goes online to check those things,” she said.

Both Mzbel and her son have been under public scrutiny following an interview that has now gone viral on social media. In the said interview, Adepa had stated that he doesn’t believe human beings were created by God, but instead, were given birth to by their fellow humans.

According to him, he only recognises the fact that his mother (Mzbel) brought him into the world, and not any supernatural human being creating him.

Since the interview made it to social media, Mzbel has been accused of “polluting” her son’s mind, however, she has denied any involvement with the assertions he made during the interview.

“After the interview, I asked him about what he knew concerning the claims he made and I was amazed. I don’t intentionally teach him those things. It was once that when he came back from school, he asked me about the local traditions and I told him we practiced them, that’s all.

“We did not talk about religion, whether there is God or not. Before the interview came to the public I asked him why he said ‘there is no God’ and he explained just like he said in the video. So I have not taught him anything,” she added.

The interview sparked criticism regarding Mzbel's parenting choices and allowing her children to discuss sensitive topics in public.