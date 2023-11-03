ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My son learned most of the things online, I didn’t pollute him – Mzbel

Dorcas Agambila

Following the shocking claims made by Mzbel’s 10-year-old son that ‘There is no God,’ there has been a barrage of criticisms directed at him for making what others consider a ‘blasphemous’ comment.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa
Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

Mzbel has been subjected to vehement criticisms for her inability to properly groom her child and indoctrinate him with genuine beliefs.

According to the mother of two, her -year-old son Okomfo Black has resorted to the internet to learn about so many things.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa
Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview on Peace Fm, Mzbel disclosed that her son exposes himself to things online and she has no idea about his activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He learns most of the things online because when he asks me about certain things I don’t have answers.

“So I tell him to forget because he is a child and there is no need for him to know about those things. He will then go online to search for them. I didn’t even know he goes online to check those things,” she said.

Mzbel
Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Both Mzbel and her son have been under public scrutiny following an interview that has now gone viral on social media. In the said interview, Adepa had stated that he doesn’t believe human beings were created by God, but instead, were given birth to by their fellow humans.

According to him, he only recognises the fact that his mother (Mzbel) brought him into the world, and not any supernatural human being creating him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the interview made it to social media, Mzbel has been accused of “polluting” her son’s mind, however, she has denied any involvement with the assertions he made during the interview.

Mzbel and Son
Mzbel and Son Mzbel and Son Pulse Ghana

“After the interview, I asked him about what he knew concerning the claims he made and I was amazed. I don’t intentionally teach him those things. It was once that when he came back from school, he asked me about the local traditions and I told him we practiced them, that’s all.

“We did not talk about religion, whether there is God or not. Before the interview came to the public I asked him why he said ‘there is no God’ and he explained just like he said in the video. So I have not taught him anything,” she added.

The interview sparked criticism regarding Mzbel's parenting choices and allowing her children to discuss sensitive topics in public.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec [WATCH]

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

God doesn't do anything for me, he didn't create me - MzBel's son in shocking interview

Nana Ama and Husband

My husband and I are extremely happy - Nana Ama McBrown responds to divorce allegations