The Ghanaian media personality during an interview on Neat FM has lost her cool after she was asked what damaged her friendship with MzBel. In responding to the question, she described the singer as 'trash'.

Afia Schwarzenegger

Going on to detail why their friendship has now seen them becoming enemies, she recounted how MzBel secretly had an affair with her boyfriend. " I left my boyfriend and friend at home when I came they disappeared," she told Ola Michael, the host of the show.

READ ALSO: Angry Iwan warns Stonebwoy to stop liking his Instagram posts

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she reached MzBel via phone and she told her that " you know your man likes sex so he'll come back". Expressing her shock over that comment, she said: " how did you know my man likes sex?"

Mzbel birth 3

Speaking out off temper, Afia further revealed that sometime later, MzBel at the presence of relatives during her birthday, said that " the reason why I am not talking to Blanket is because he made advances on me and he said you are not a beautiful girl".

However, in a twist of matters, Afia said when she confronted her boyfriend, he confessed to her that he had an affair Mzbel. Narrating to Ola, she said the boyfriend told her that " Babes, I had sex with your with your friend and she wanted me to keep a relationship with her but I was scared of you so she told me she was going to blackmail me".

With all these put together, Afia said she can't be with a friend who is always chasing her boyfriends because that wasn't the first time. Hear more from her in the video below.