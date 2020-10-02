The Reggae/Dancehall artist explains the act from Stonebwoy is to only fake love because the Bhim President has failed to feature on his new album, despite giving assurance.

In an interview with Mz Gee on 3 FM, Iwan Suhuyini “Some people have been so selfish because those days that we were on top, we spread our wings for other artists to also join in the whole movement, the fans have seen that a lot of artistes now want it to be only them and they want to make it so because they feel insecure”.

According to Iwan who has been in the music industry for a decade now, he has contributed to the making of some of "the so-called A list dancehall artistes" because he gave them a platform to sell their talents, yet they don't return the favour today.

“Let me tell you something this album there is a song on it called ‘ayekoo’ which should have had Stonebwoy on it but he didn’t do it, I sent him the song my voice and everything and just left some space eight bars, he didn't do it, he didn't give me any reason, up till now he hasn't called call me to tell me anything,” Iwan said.

Hitting hard at the 'Putuu' singer, he said “Stonebwoy, my first time I took an award he rushed me backstage and said Iwan I want to take a picture with your award and that picture is still on Facebook, I am not somebody today to chase Stonebwoy that I want you to feature me for popularity, no, it was the fans…So, he still likes my stuff on Instagram. I want to say it on this platform, Stonebwoy don’t ever like anything of mine on instagram.. like everything is right between me and you and you can’t help me”.