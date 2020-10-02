The award was presented to the Hiplife legend at his workplace by Kwame Fordjour himself, the controversial founder of the award scheme which has been described as fraudulent by many.

However, Reggie Rockstone looked beyond that and received the award with excitement, saying that "when you were giving people, you didn't give me and some" and Dr UN replied that " I have been looking for but you were hard to find".

Talking about he was excited to receive the award, Reggie Rockstone said it is because he is often ignored when it comes to awards. "If you thinking and asking why I am excited, I'll tell you, it's because y'all never gave me sh!t".

Dr UN and Sarkodie

As to why he is accepting the award despite it being labelled as fraudulent, he said "People are saying you are fraud but that is none of my business because you haven't asked me for a dime, you haven't taken any money from me, in fact, you have celebrated me".

Hear more form him in the video below.