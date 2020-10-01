Ina video seen by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian rapper opines that Ghanaians need to see both Presidential Candidates on such platform so that they can put before Ghanaians what have on the table for the country.

Kwaw Kese

"Ghanaians be vigilant, President Nana Addon and Ex-President Mahama for debate. we for make e happen because Chale we dey sit here we dey watch what dey go on," he said in the video shared on his social media pages.

READ ALSO: Big blow to Ghana’s comedy industry as the king DKB announces his retirement

Complaining about Ghana's political leaders, the 'abodam' rapper noted that "for some time now, this government comes to squander money and go, another comes squanders it too and we dey fun of it".

The rapper picked on the Western Togoland brouhaha, emphasizing that it's a serious issue that can escalate. Justifying why the debate must happen, he reiterated that "If President Nana Addo is going to still be the President, we for know what is on the table for us".

He continued that " if there's going to be a new president too, we for know so these people for sit down and debate, let's be vigilant, we for now what is on the table for us". Hear more from him in the video below.