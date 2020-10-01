The Ghanaian comedian, announced his retirement on social media, citing less support and negative comments threatening his mental health as the reason. " I'm tired. Enough of negativity & disrespect, I didn't kill anyone", he wrote.

DKB who continued his retirement message saying that "I just make people laugh, so why the insults in return? My mental health is important to me," is now saying that the announcement was a prank to expose his enemies.

He called out a blogger as his escaped goat to point out the kind of people he was trying to fish out as his enemies. "Once in a while, you do a prank to expose your enemies. He really thought I was retiring, see the amount of hatred this blogger had harboured for me," he wrote.

Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB)

In an Instagram post seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "I deliberately covered their website so they don't get free promo. Imagine such a fool will call you for an interview and you will waste fuel to honour it, little do you know that he is a dreaded enemy".

DKB ended his message saying that "May God give you the tactics to expose your enemies. Shame on him and his entire website team, you write this about a fellow Ghanaian online, how do you expect foreigners to respect him? Sanitized stupidity. Ghana, we have peace but we don't have love. May God help us, it's very pitiful".