DKB whom KSM has crowned as the King of Ghana comedy took to social media to inform his fans that he retiring from comedy. According to former Big Brother Africa housemate, it is because he is tired.

DKB's announcement was shared on his twitter page where he emphasized that his mental health is at stake following the constant negativity he receives from people about his career.

"I'm RETIRING from comedy. I'm tired. Enough of negativity & disrespect, I didn't kill anyone, I just make people laugh, so why the insults in return? My mental health is important to me," he tweeted.

EFia Odo and DKB

According to DKB, who has faced countless backlash several times with the recent one coming to form Efia Odo, the "so-called fans also don't show love publicly". He also noted that he has lifted Ghana comedy, hence, done his part.

See his tweet below and some reaction from tweeps.