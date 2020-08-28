According to the actress, people working at McDonals in America make more money than most Ghanaian celebrities. A comment DKB disagreed with, saying that Efia should stop going naked and she'll make money from her fame.

DKB's reply to the actress has left her upset and she has been dragging him since. Efia in a recent Instagram live session slammed the Ghanaian comedian again saying he is not funny and the only he is funny is when he mimics Shatta Wale.

Efia went on and reiterated that DKB has been always been harbouring hatred towards her after he asked for Michael Blackson's number and she couldn't give him. The actress went on to make other wild allegations about DKB.