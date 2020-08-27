Odo said DKB has been constantly attacking and harassing her all because she said no to him when he asked for the American comedian’s phone number.

Efia Odo has a good relationship with Michael Blackson.

The last time he visited Ghana to host AFRIMA, Efia and Funny Face shot a comedy skit with him.

American comedian, Michael Blackson says Davido will be part of the sequel of the popular American classic movie, 'Coming To America.'[Facebook]

RELATED ARTICLE: Efia Odo blasts Ghanaians for judging her wrongly

So, it’s likely that Efia Odo is the go-to person if people want to contact Michael Blackson directly.

Efia Odo revealed DKB’s hatred towards her, and branded him as a ‘bitch’, in tweet she sent out today.

“DKB is really upset with me cuz he asked me for Michael Blackson’s number and I said no. Small ahonsh I no make you do so every day you wan attack. His gf go say, it Dey pain themmmm. Niggas act more like bitches these days,” she tweeted.

DKB is yet to respond to Afia Odo’s tweet.