The Ghanaian fashionista shared the photo of his baby mama with their 19-year-old son, Paa Kow Anamoah, on social media and added a heartwarming message preaching love and forgiveness, adding that nobody knows tomorrow.

Captioning the post that shows the broadcaster carrying a baby in a shot with her son, Osebo wrote "Beautiful Mum and handsome son, may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name".

The Ghanaian fashionista who owns a boutique in Accra and got featured on BBC for his 'skirt-loving' fashion sense, ended his message saying that "life is too short, let’s love and forgive one another. Nobody knows tomorrow.

Osebo, real name, Richard Brown, popped in 2017 as the father of Nana Aba Anamoah's son. Since then, he has caught the attention of social media and once a while, he never hesitates to appreciate the celebrated broadcaster for raising their son even they have separated for years.

As to what caused their separation, both parents of Paa Kow do not address publicly even though Osebo claims he has a very good relationship with the mother of his son. However, ever since Osebo surfaced, Nana Aba has never passed any comment about him publicly.