Osebor, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy. Since then, Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news over a couple of times.

On this note, here are the six times Osebor who takes pride in being a fashionista and retails top designer clothes in Ghana, made controversial headlines in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

1. Showing up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Osebor shared a photo of Nana Aba and her teenage son in a playful mood and captioned it “Daddy loves you so much, my son. God knows I really do son." That post fast went viral as that was the first time the public got know Nana Aba’s baby daddy.

Screenshot of Osebor's post

2. Wishing Nana Aba happy’s mother day.

After Osebor showed up as Nana Aba’s baby daddy, the GhOne TV broadcaster fast deleted the photos of her son on social media and remained silent about Osebor. The move sent signals that the two might not be cool, however, Osebor surprised fans again when he decided to wish Nana Aba a happy mother’s day and that made headlines.

3. Skirt to VGMAs

Appearing on the red carpet at the VGMA 2019, Osebo turned heads as he wore a suit over a kilt (a type of knee-length non-bifurcated skirt with pleats at the back which is popular in Scotland). The style was unusual to Ghanaians and that gathered headlines.

4. 'My son will come back to me' comment.

After all the brouhaha from his show up as the father of Nana Aba’s son and the broadcaster’s loud silence about him, Osebor granted an exclusive interview to pulse.com.gh in which he passionately said ‘my son will come back to me’ a comment which attracted headlines mixed reactions.

5. Publicly deep kisses alleged girlfriend at a birthday party

Osebor during his birthday party last year decided to show us his romantic side when he grabbed and kissed an up and coming singer at the party which saw the likes of Buk Bak's Prince Bright present. During that time, he referred to the girl as his lover but later came out to say that his actions were under the influence of alcohol.

6. Storms Bishop Obinim’s house.

In a new story which is flying around social media currently, Kennedy Agyapong during his expose on Obinim, revealed that the man of God has been caught having an affair with Osebor’s wife. Osebor came out to clear the air, saying that he stormed Obinim’s house to warn him for calling his now ex-wife at midnight.