The 40-year-old singer disclosed this whilst speaking on UTV's United Showbiz programme. According to MzBel is move is to get Afia Schwarzenegger to stop talking about her because she has had it for too long.

"The way Afia Schwarzenegger always drag my name around, I have submitted a petition to the elders to ensure that the continuous mention of my name should end," she told Nana Ama McBrown the host of the show.

Asked the details of which elders, she said: " Naa Ye we, a traditional court in James Town because that is where I come from". Explaining how the process works she said they will invite Afia Schwarzenegger and if she refuses to show up, she will be arrested.

MzBel with Nana Tornado and the social media commentator have been feuding on social media in the past days and that has Afia making wild allegations about the singer who was once her close friend.

Watch the video below to hear more from MzBel about how she is ensuring Afia stops talking about her.