The flamboyant event was the wedding ceremony between, Cindy Ofori Sarpong who is the daughter of Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a Ghanaian millionaire, and her fiancé Richard Ofori Sarpong who is also from a wealthy Ghanaian home.

The wedding reception which happened at a top hotel in Accra saw R2Bees, Stonebwoy, King Promise, KiDi and Camido performing at the plush ceremony attended by hundreds of people.

READ ALSO: Tracy Osei celebrates husband with sweet birthday message and romantic photo

Becca, Fantana with the likes of Michael Blackson, Emelia Brobbey, Sammy Kuffour, Freedom Jacob Ceaser, Osei Kwame Despite, KKD were all among the wedding guests who were thrilled by the performances of the Ghanaian acts who graced the ceremony.

Watch the videos below for how it went down.