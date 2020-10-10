Less has been of the couple ever since their flamboyant wedding, however, Tracy Osei in making her husband's birthday decided to give us sneak peek of how romantic they have been getting along privately.

Tracy shared three photos of Kennedy, including a smiling loved-up one that sees the son of the Ghanaian millionaire, hugging her from the back. She captioned the post "A very Happy birthday to the love of my life! I’m grateful to God for your life!".

READ ALOS: I got stuck in swimming pool on set because I had an erection; Akrobeto shares experience

Tracy Osei and Kennedy Osei

Reassuring him of her love, she concluded her message saying that "thank you for being nothing short of amazing I love you always Mr Osei @_kennedyosei". See her post below.