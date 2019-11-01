Working for the Multimedia Group, MzGee is known for her viral interviews with some Ghanaian celebrities. She also hosted other shows for channels such as Joy Prime and Hitz FM owned by the media house.

According to a report by Ghanaweb.com, MzGee tendered in her resignation and it takes effect from today, November 1, 2019. The website added that her former employers are in talks with her to rescind her decision, stating that "she is our lead and best entertainment hand".

MzGee’s intention for her resignation is unknown and there hasn’t been any news either about where she is heading to. The TV Presenter who joined Multimedia in 2014, has not confirmed the news yet.